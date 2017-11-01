Skip Bayless Thinks Bill Belichick Lost To Tom Brady With Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

Has Tom Brady’s 2017 success tied Bill Belichick’s hands?

The New England Patriots quarterback is 40 years old, but he hasn’t been playing like it. Through the first eight games of the 2017 campaign, Brady leads the NFL in passing yards and is tied for third in touchdown passes.

Skip Bayless, who’s never short of opinions, believes that Brady’s 2017 success caused Belichick to pull the trigger on Monday’s Jimmy Garoppolo trade. But the outspoken FS1 commentator thinks that was the last thing the legendary head coach wanted to do, leading Bayless to this conclusion: Brady beat Belichick.

Confused? So are we, so we’ll let him try and explain.

“So, my bottom line with everything I heard yesterday (Tuesday) was Bill Belichick lost to Tom Brady,” Bayless said Wednesday on “Undisputed.” “I think it was a quiet battle going on between the two of them, in part it’s a PR battle, and Belichick lost it pretty badly. And yesterday I found him to be as verbose, as forthcoming, as I’ve ever heard him in a press conference situation because he was like a veritable chatterbox. He was heaping praise on Jimmy because it hurt him to let this kid go. And his hands got tied and forced by the performance of Tom Brady.

“To me, when Bill Belichick says, ‘I played this out, I waited as long as I could,’ he was waiting to see just a hint, some first initial sign of age or decline in Tom Brady.”

It’s hard for us to see Belichick hoping for Brady to decline, but Bayless has never been one to shy away from ridiculous opinions.

Although, Brady reportedly doesn’t have a great relationship with his longtime coach, so perhaps Bayless is onto something.

Even a blind squirrel cab find a nut.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images