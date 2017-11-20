Tom Brady Posts Mexico-Themed ‘TB Times’ After Huge Win Vs. Raiders

It doesn’t matter where Tom Brady plays, he’s always a safe bet to perform at a high level and lead his New England Patriots to a victory.

He did that again Sunday in Mexico City as the Patriots dominated the Oakland Raiders 33-8 at Estadio Azteca. The occasion called for an international version of the famed “TB Times.”

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:35pm PST

Brady, in this Instagram photo, is seen pointing at a constellation in the shape of a “W”, which obviously represents a “win.”

The 40-year-old quarterback was instrumental in helping the Patriots win their sixth straight game by completing 28 of 33 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns.

The Pats host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium next Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images