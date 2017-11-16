Why Colin Cowherd Believes Tom Brady’s Job With Patriots Just Got Easier

Tom Brady makes playing quarterback in the NFL — a very difficult job — look easy, and the Buffalo Bills might have just made life even less problematic for the New England Patriots signal-caller.

The Bills benched quarterback Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman this week, continuing the QB carousel that’s been going round and round in the AFC East for as long as Brady and the Patriots have been dominating the division. Admittedly, we don’t know what impact this change will have on the Bills, but it’s another sign the Patriots are head and shoulders above everyone else.

As such, FS1’s Colin Cowherd wondered Wednesday whether a move like this — just the latest on a long list of QB shake-ups over the years — could convince Brady, who’s still balling out at age 40, to stick around even longer than he originally anticipated. After all, there’s no end to the Patriots’ success in sight, so why shouldn’t Brady keep controlling the division and compiling Super Bowl rings?

The Bills benching Tyrod Taylor is exactly why Tom Brady wants to play until he's 45 pic.twitter.com/NC6K38xX4L — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 15, 2017

