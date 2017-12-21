NFL Rumors: Could Bill Belichick-Alex Guerrero Feud Break Up Patriots?

With Bill Belichick and Tom Brady leading the charge, the New England Patriots are the NFL’s best team at eliminating distractions.

But is this Alex Guerrero situation different?

Guerrero, Brady’s longtime trainer and primary source for the Patriots quarterback’s stingy approach to wellness, used to travel with the team and stand on the sidelines, but he recently had those privileges revoked by Belichick, The Boston Globe’s Bob Hohler reported Tuesday. The Patriots head coach’s displeasure with Guerrero evidently stems from the rise in Patriots players taking advice from the trainer at the expense of the team’s medical staff.

The report has created somewhat of a firestorm at Gillette Stadium this week, with Belichick reacting to the controversy in a manner that shouldn’t surprise anyone. And while the feud might prove inconsequential to the team’s success this season, the long-term effects could be more grim.

“Those close to the situation think the situation will come to a head — good or bad — in the coming offseason, as Brady begins preparations for his 19th season at the age of 41,” Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Wednesday. “If this offseason also coincides with an exit by Josh McDaniels for a head coaching job, then Brady could make the Guerrero situation — if it continues — reach a critical mass.”

It’s hard to fathom a situation like this tearing apart the NFL’s model franchise. Then again, everyone thought The Beatles would last forever.

“The situation has absolutely become a source of friction between Brady and Belichick,” Bedard wrote. “But unless Brady forces the issue and demands Guerrero’s reinstatement, no one believes it will affect the team on the field.

“But that hasn’t stopped some behind the scenes at Gillette from referring to Guerrero as ‘Yoko Guerrero,’ in reference to Yoko Ono, the wife of John Lennon who some believe caused the breakup of The Beatles.”

Yikes.

Our advice for Brady, Belichick and Guerrero: Heed Lennon’s famous words, before it’s too late.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images