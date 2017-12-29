Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Healthy; Three Out

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ final injury report of the regular season giveth and taketh away.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski are healthy and good to go Week 17 against the New York Jets. The Patriots ruled out three players, however.

Here’s the full list:

OUT

DT Alan Branch (knee)

RB Rex Burkhead (knee)

RB Mike Gillislee (knee)

QUESTIONABLE

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

DE Eric Lee (ankle)

FS Devin McCourty (shoulder)

WR Matthew Slater (hamstring)

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (ankle)

RB James White (ankle)

REMOVED FROM INJURY REPORT

QB Tom Brady (Achilles, left shoulder)

TE Rob Gronkowski (illness)

White was a surprise inactive in Week 16 with his ankle injury. He might be forced to play Sunday, however, since Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden are the Patriots’ only healthy running backs.

Lee didn’t practice Friday. The injury to McCourty is new this week. He finished the Patriots’ Week 16 win over the Buffalo Bills.

Hogan and Van Noy didn’t play in Week 16. We’ll see if they’re good to go Sunday.

