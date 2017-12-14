Patriots Practice Report: Alan Branch, Johnson Bademosi Not Spotted

FOXBORO, Mass. — Defensive tackle Alan Branch and cornerback Johnson Bademosi were not present Thursday during the portion of New England Patriots practice that was open to the media.

Branch also missed Wednesday’s walkthrough after suffering a knee injury in Monday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. Bademosi had yet to miss a practice this season and was not listed on the Patriots’ latest injury report, so the reason for his absence was unclear.

Every other Patriots player was on hand for the outdoor session, including wide receiver Kenny Britt and defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois, who both signed with the team on Wednesday. Quarterback Tom Brady also participated in practice for the second straight day.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who missed Monday’s game with a calf injury, was present at practice but appeared to be limited.

The Patriots are preparing to take on the Pittsburgh Steeler on Sunday at Heinz Field in a battle for first place in the AFC.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images