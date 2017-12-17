Watch Tom Brady Bask In Steelers Fans’ Boos During Heinz Field Entrance

Tom Brady has turned heel in Pittsburgh.

The New England Patriots quarterback is particularly fired up for Sunday’s matchup against the AFC-leading Steelers at Heinz Field. How do we know this? Well, because when Brady and backup Brian Hoyer jogged onto the field for pregame warmups, TB12 responded to the inevitable boos by egging the Steelers faithful on.

Yup, it looks like Brady is embracing the hate. You’ve been warned, Pittsburgh.

The 40-year-old QB also posted a lengthy motivational speech to Instagram on Friday, so it appears he’s fully intent on avenging last weekend’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

That won’t be an easy task, though, as the Patriots will be without wide receiver Chris Hogan against a Steelers team gunning for its ninth consecutive win.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images