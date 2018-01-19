Jaguars Coach Doug Marrone Fully Expects Tom Brady To Play Sunday

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Doug Marrone isn’t reading too much into the storylines surrounding Tom Brady’s injured right hand.

The Jacksonville Jaguars coach told reporters Friday he fully expects Brady to play Sunday when the Jaguars and New England Patriots square off in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium.

Jaguars’ HC Doug Marrone on Patriots QB Tom Brady’s hand injury: “Tommy will play. We know that.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2018

Brady injured his throwing hand during Wednesday’s practice, then did not participate in Thursday’s session, though he was present at the beginning of practice. The quarterback also warmed up with his teammates at the start of Friday’s practice. The team will confirm Friday afternoon whether he participated or not.

Even if Brady’s hand is not fully healed by Sunday, Marrone still is fearful of the 40-year-old’s passing ability.

“I’m sure he could probably throw left-handed if he has a problem with his right hand and throw just as well,” the coach told reporters Thursday.