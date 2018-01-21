The Rock Narrates Epic Intro To Patriots-Jaguars AFC Championship Game

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

We’ve already had some epic hype videos for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, but they just keep coming.

Between Tom Brady and John Malkovich, there probably isn’t anything that could get us more fired up for the tilt at Gillette Stadium.

At least, that’s what we thought.

Enter: The Rock.

The global icon narrated an epic intro to CBS’ coverage of Championship Sunday, or as some like to call it — Tom’s Day.

Get fired up by watching the video below:

You wanted big. Well, it doesn’t get any bigger than this.@TheRock gave us an electrifying intro for the AFC Championship Edition of The NFL Today. pic.twitter.com/6TcS2d12Ye — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 21, 2018

Now we’re ready to go.

From Brady’s mysterious hand injury to Jalen Ramsey’s Super Bowl guarantee, the build-up to this AFC Championship Game has been off the charts, and now it’s time to see who will represent the AFC in Super Bowl LII.