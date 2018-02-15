NFL Rumors: Patriots’ Devin McCourty Underwent ‘Minor’ Shoulder Surgery

Photo via Jerry Lai/USA TODAY Sports

The rigors of a grueling NFL season have resulted in a minor procedure for one of the New England Patriots’ leaders.

Pro Bowl safety Devin McCourty recently underwent shoulder surgery in what’s being described as a “clean-up procedure,” per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, citing sources.

Reiss reports the surgery is not considered major. McCourty first was listed on the injury report with a shoulder ailment prior to the Patriots’ regular-season finale against the New York Jets. Despite being listed as questionable, McCourty played in the game and ultimately was featured in 97.1 percent of New England’s defensive snaps over the course of the regular season.

McCourty was not listed on the injury report in any of the Patriots’ three postseason games, including Super Bowl LII. He played all 75 defensive snaps in New England’s 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.