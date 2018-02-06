NFL Rumors: Patriots Signing Several Practice Squad Players To Future Contracts

Photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots have begun the task of building their 2018 roster.

The Patriots, who lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 on Sunday in Super Bowl LII, plan to sign wide receivers Riley McCarron and Cody Hollister, offensive lineman Jason King, safety David Jones and cornerback Ryan Lewis to future contracts, a source told Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald on Tuesday.

All five players finished the season on New England’s practice squad, and Howe reported more practice-squadders should also receive future deals. None of the five have played in a regular-season NFL game.

Hollister, King and Jones all signed with the Patriots as undrafted rookies shortly after the 2017 NFL Draft. Hollister and Jones spent the entire season on the Pats’ practice squad. King played a short stint on the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad before returning to Foxboro in late November.

Lewis signed with the Arizona Cardinals following the draft, then joined the Patriots’ practice squad in mid-September. McCarron followed the same track with the Houston Texans before landing in New England one week after Lewis.