Tom Brady’s MVP Acceptance Speech Appeared To ‘Leak’ In Plain Sight

Everyone already expected Tom Brady would win the NFL MVP, and we’ll know for sure Saturday night, but Twitter might have helped spill the beans a little early.

Grand Forks Herald reporter Brad E. Schlossman tweeted a photo Thursday night of what appeared to be Brady’s acceptance speech for winning the MVP.

Assuming the photo hasn’t been doctored in any way, you clearly can see that’s an MVP acceptance speech. Adding to the presumed authenticity is that Stacey James’ name is atop the memo. James is the team’s vice president of media relations and has been with the club for years.

Maybe every candidate prepared a speech, but Brady is far and away the favorite after leading the NFL in passing yards this season with 4,577 while also throwing 32 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. Once Brady is officially announced as MVP, it will mark the third time he’s won the award.

Brady, however, has his eyes on a bigger prize this weekend, as he and the Patriots continue preparation for Super Bowl LII. Brady is hoping to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the sixth time.