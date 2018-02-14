We Can’t Believe Tom Brady Topped Merchandise Sales In These States

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NFL recently published data on player merchandise sales — and a few states have some explaining to do.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, as you might expect, was the most popular player in terms of merch sales in each of the six New England states. But the ever-hated Brady also topped the charts in three states that have at least one team whose fans supposedly despise the 40-year-old QB.

Check out this graphic:

ICYMI: Carson Wentz, Tom Brady are kings of NFL merch mountainhttps://t.co/94OZatzxPX pic.twitter.com/3BPnZLfz01 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 25, 2018

Wow.

It’s a bad look for fans of the New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars that Brady sold the most merchandise in New York and Florida. But it’s not all that surprising, considering how many New Englanders relocate to both states.

But Indiana?!

We’re not sure if the people of the Hoosier State are aware, but the Indianapolis Colts and the Patriots don’t get along, and the latter routinely has destroyed the former in the playoffs. The fact that anyone (let alone the majority) has bought a Brady jersey in Indiana is both jarring and inexplicable.

Good to know people are rocking Brady merch in Hawaii, though.