Celtics’ T-Shirt Game Was On Point Upon Arrival In Philly For Game 3

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics are feeling themselves.

Holders of a 2-0 series lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Celtics are playing like a confident group. And they certainly looked the part Friday afternoon upon arriving in Philly.

Check out the T-shirts on Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Morris and, especially, Terry Rozier:

T-shirt game strong in Philly 💪 pic.twitter.com/tlLlIn1AeT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 4, 2018

The “Scary Terry” phenomenon clearly has taken hold in the Celtics’ locker room.

Also, props to Rozier, Brown and Tatum for not being ashamed of rocking their own T-shirts.

As for the series, Boston will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead Saturday night in Game 3. One must expect the Sixers to come out firing with their season on the brink of elimination, but as the Celtics showed in Game 2, no lead is safe.