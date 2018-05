Photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s almost time for “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports.”

The 2018 Kentucky Derby kicks off Saturday at 6:50 p.m. ET, but coverage starts on NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET. Justify is the favorite, but he’ll face a stiff challenge from a competitive field, which includes Magnum Moon and Mendelssohn.

Here’s how you can watch the 144th Run for the Roses online:

When: Saturday, May 5, at 6:50 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra