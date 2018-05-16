Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineup: Jackie Bradley Sits Again As Chris Sale Takes Mound

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox will look to avoid a three-game series sweep at the hands of the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

Boston will send Chris Sale to the mound in the series finale. The left-hander is coming off a strong outing against the Toronto Blue Jays in which he was tabbed with a no-decision despite tossing nine innings. Sale had success against the A’s in his only matchup with Oakland this season, but he was outdone by Sean Manaea’s no-hitter in the April 21 contest.

The A’s will counter with right-hander Trevor Cahill, who will be making his fifth start on the campaign. The 30-year-old shined in his last outing against the Baltimore Orioles, pitching six scoreless innings in which he only allowed four hits while striking out 12.

Boston will send out the same lineup featured in Tuesday’s game, as Jackie Bradley Jr. will sit for the third straight contest.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Athletics game:

RED SOX (28-14)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Hanley Ramirez, DH

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Chris Sale, LHP (3-1, 2.17 ERA)

ATHLETICS (21-21)

Marcus Semien, SS

Mark Canha, CF

Jed Lowrie, 2B

Khris Davis, DH

Matt Chapman, 3B

Matt Olson, 1B

Stephen Piscotty, RF

Chad Pinder, LF

Jonathan Lucroy, C

Trevor Cahill, RHP (1-1, 2.25 ERA)