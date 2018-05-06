Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineup: Chris Sale Gets Ball In Series Finale

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox’s current 10-game road trip didn’t get off to a hot start, with the Sox falling 11-5 to the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

But the Sox have responded by winning their past two games, and they will send Chris Sale to the mound Sunday at Globe Life Park in the series finale.

Sale has dominated Texas of late, posting a 1.59 ERA while striking out 42 batters in 28 1/3 innings.

The Red Sox’s lineup will look at little different Sunday, as Hanley Ramirez will get the day off with J.D. Martinez hitting third and assuming the designated hitter duties. Mitch Moreland will hit cleanup and play first base.

Texas will counter with former Red Sox right-hander Doug Fister. The veteran righty has had a respectable start to the season, tallying a 2.88 ERA and holding opposing hitters to 4-for-31 with runners in scoring position.

Here are the complete lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Rangers game:

BOSTON RED SOX (24-9)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Chris Sale, LHP (2-1. 2.14 ERA)

TEXAS RANGERS (13-22)

Delino DeShields Jr., CF

Shin-Soo Choo, DH

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, 2B

Nomar Mazara, RF

Jurickson Profar, SS

Renato Nunez, 3B

Ryan Rua, LF

Ronald Guzman, 1B

Carlos Perez, C

Doug Fister, RHP (1-2, 2.88 ERA)