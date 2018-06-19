Poland Vs. Senegal Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Poland and Senegal both enter the 2018 World Cup with higher expectations than they’re used to.

Poland reached the quarterfinals of the European Championship for the first time in 2016, and a lot of the players from that squad, including world-class striker Robert Lewandowski, are featured in their World Cup squad in Russia. Senegal is led by one of the best attacking players in the world, Sadio Mane of Liverpool, and should be a tough team to slow down in the final third of the field.

Here’s how to watch Poland vs. Senegal online.

When: Tuesday, June 19, at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO