World Cup Scores, Highlights: France Eliminates Argentina With 4-2 Win

Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup action features two games: France vs. Argentina and Uruguay vs. Portugal. Check below for game reports, highlights and other key facts from World Cup 2018 Day 17.
Noon ET: France 4, Argentina 3 (Final):
France continued its 2018 FIFA World Cup dreams Saturday, while Lionel Messi and Argentina’s came to a screeching halt.
Argentina held a 2-1 lead early in the second half in Russia, but Les Bleus exploded for three quick goals to take a commanding 4-2 advantage. Argentina scored in the closing minutes, and had a chance to tie on its final possession, but France held on to advance to the quarterfinals.
Here are the game’s goals, in order:
And here’s how close Argentina came to tying the match:
Unreal.
Man of the Match:
Kylian Mbappe, who netted two goals and was all over the field for the French.
Next Up:
France will await the winner of the Portugal-Uruguay game, which will take place Saturday afternoon.
