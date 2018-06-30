World Cup Scores, Highlights: France Eliminates Argentina With 4-2 Win

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images

Saturday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup action features two games: France vs. Argentina and Uruguay vs. Portugal. Check below for game reports, highlights and other key facts from World Cup 2018 Day 17.

Noon ET: France 4, Argentina 3 (Final):

France continued its 2018 FIFA World Cup dreams Saturday, while Lionel Messi and Argentina’s came to a screeching halt.

Argentina held a 2-1 lead early in the second half in Russia, but Les Bleus exploded for three quick goals to take a commanding 4-2 advantage. Argentina scored in the closing minutes, and had a chance to tie on its final possession, but France held on to advance to the quarterfinals.

Here are the game’s goals, in order:

Griezmann puts France ahead! Mbappé draws a penalty for Les Bleus and Griezmann puts it away to make it 1-0. pic.twitter.com/pzj63fhQi0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

ANGEL DI MARIA! 😱😱😱 The Argentinian unleashes a rocket from outside of the box to pull them level just before the half. pic.twitter.com/pWbSsYR1eN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Argentina take the lead! 🇦🇷 Messi's shot gets redirected into the back of the net by Mercado to make it 2-1 just minutes into the second half. pic.twitter.com/5jpBjCbdmy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Pavard to Di Maria: Anything you can do I can do better! 🚀😱 pic.twitter.com/ugnBrIyp0i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Mbappé puts France ahead! He collects the loose ball in the box and fires it home to make it 3-2 for Les Bleus. pic.twitter.com/gCdhCD5C0e — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Mbappé AGAIN! The 19-year-old gets his second of the game to put France up 4-2. pic.twitter.com/1mY2fN2MBc — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Sergio Aguero pulls one back for Argentina! Enough time for an equalizer? pic.twitter.com/2uadLZjk6d — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

And here’s how close Argentina came to tying the match:

Argentina were *this* close to an equalizer in stoppage time. pic.twitter.com/Nj3e4CuxJh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 30, 2018

Unreal.

Man of the Match:

Kylian Mbappe, who netted two goals and was all over the field for the French.

Next Up:

France will await the winner of the Portugal-Uruguay game, which will take place Saturday afternoon.