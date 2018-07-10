Red Sox Vs. Rangers Lineup: Blake Swihart, Brock Holt Start In Middle Game

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox have won seven straight games, and they are showing no signs of slowing down as they get set to play the middle contest of a three-game set against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

With Brian Johnson on the disabled list in addition to Steven Wright and Drew Pomeranz, long reliever Hector Velazquez will get the ball in the middle game. He’s made two starts this season, both in April, and won both of them. The Rangers will counter with Yovani Gallardo.

Utility man Blake Swihart — who has struggled to get any sort of routine playing time — will get the start behind the plate and will bat eighth with Christian Vazquez out, while Brock Holt will play second base and hit sixth.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (63-29)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Brock Holt, 2B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Blake Swihart, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Hector Velazquez, RHP (6-0, 2.76 ERA)

RANGERS (40-52)

Shin-Soo Choo, DH

Elvis Andrus, SS

Nomar Mazara, RF

Adrian Beltre, 3B

Rougned Odor, 2B

Ronald Guzman, 1B

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, C

Joey Gallo, LF

Delino DeShields Jr., CF

Yovani Gallardo, RHP (3-0, 8.17)