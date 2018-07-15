Watch Croatia’s Ivan Perisic Score Equalizer In World Cup Final Vs. France

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Croatia fell victim to a costly deflection early in Sunday’s 2018 FIFA World Cup Final against France, but as fate would have it, a redirect came of great benefit to the Blazers 10 minutes later.

After Mario Manduzkic’s own goal off of an Antoine Griezmann free kick gave Les Bleus a 1-0 lead in Russia, Croatia didn’t waste much time knotting the score, as Ivan Perisic found the back of the net in the 38th minute with help some from a deflection.

Check it out:

Ivan Perisic equalizes! His shot takes a slight deflection past Lloris to make it 1-1. pic.twitter.com/D2eayynKUN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2018

At this stage in the tournament, either club will take any goals however they can get them.