World Cup

Watch France’s Kylian Mbappe’s Score Historic Goal In World Cup Final

by on Sun, Jul 15, 2018 at 12:44PM
655
France forward Kylian Mbappe

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Kylian Mbappe is not fazed by the bright lights.

It has been a coming out party for the 19-year-old in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as his three goals in the tournament helped guide France to Sunday’s Final in Moscow, Russia.

And in the 65th minute against Croatia, Mbappe altered the record books.

The young forward provided Les Bleus some insurance with a low-lining strike, becoming the first teenager to score in a World Cup Final since a certain Bralizian player you might have heard of.

If his showing in this year’s World Cup is any indication, Mbappe’s legend only should continue to grow moving forward.

Click here to follow our World Cup Final live blog >>

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties