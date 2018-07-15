Watch France’s Kylian Mbappe’s Score Historic Goal In World Cup Final

Photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports

Kylian Mbappe is not fazed by the bright lights.

It has been a coming out party for the 19-year-old in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as his three goals in the tournament helped guide France to Sunday’s Final in Moscow, Russia.

And in the 65th minute against Croatia, Mbappe altered the record books.

The young forward provided Les Bleus some insurance with a low-lining strike, becoming the first teenager to score in a World Cup Final since a certain Bralizian player you might have heard of.

Kylian Mbappé gets in on the action! The 19-year-old becomes the first teenager to score in a FIFA World Cup final since Pelé. pic.twitter.com/4fqjCSWJL0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 15, 2018

If his showing in this year’s World Cup is any indication, Mbappe’s legend only should continue to grow moving forward.