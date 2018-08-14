Antonio Brown Calls Out Reporter Who Claims He Was Injured At Practice

Photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports Images

Antonio Brown has no time for inaccurate, or nuanced, reporting.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver ripped veteran Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat writer Ed Bouchette on Monday for reporting via Twitter that he suffered an injury earlier in the day during practice. Brown himself used Twitter to sternly refute Bouchette’s original report (warning: Brown’s tweet contains harsh language).

Bro seriously have some respect you making shit up clown https://t.co/SxgHHee7KV — Antonio Brown (@AB84) August 13, 2018

Bouchette shared two tweets Monday about Brown’s “injury” (for lack of a better word). Bouchette sent the first at 4:41 p.m. ET, and Brown replied two hours and eight minutes later. But Bouchette sent this tweet, in which he asked Steelers coach Mike Tomlin about Brown’s status, at 6:16 p.m.

Mike Tomlin said the plan for Antonio Brown today was for him to do individual work and that is all. No injury aggravation — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) August 13, 2018

Brown either missed Bouchette’s second tweet or simply felt like taking a shot at Bouchette, who has covered the team since 1985.

Brown probably wouldn’t want us to speculate about his motives for calling out Bouchette, but we will anyway: It probably had something to do with the so-called “Madden Curse.” Brown is the cover athlete on “Madden NFL 19,” this season’s edition of EA Sports’ popular football video game. Gamers and football fans are watching closely to see whether the injury bug bites Brown like it has has done to players who graced the cover of previous editions of “Madden.”