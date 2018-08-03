Rams’ Todd Gurley Has Unique Way Of Wishing Tom Brady Happy Birthday

Photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images

Friday was a day worth celebrating if you are a fan of The GOAT.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady turned 41 and was showered with gifts from the team and messages from fans and fellow players from around the NFL.

But we doubt any player had a better happy birthday message for Brady than Todd Gurley.

The Los Angeles Rams running back recently said he considers TB12 to be The GOAT, and as such, Gurley wished Brady happy birthday by feeding, well, a goat.

Gurley posted a picture to his Instagram story of him hand feeding a goat with the caption “Yo HBD @tombrady.”

You can see the picture here.

Clever.

The young running back has reason to celebrate himself, as the Rams rewarded Gurley’s brilliant pay with a four-year, $60 million contract extension that the Georgia product is understandably thrilled about.