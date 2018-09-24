Dustin Pedroia Ready To Help Red Sox Stay Focused During Postseason

There are plenty of new faces on the 2018 Boston Red Sox compared to the 2013 World Series championship team.

One player who was on both teams is Dustin Pedroia, and although his role vastly is different this season than five years ago, he still is seen on the bench during each game.

The second baseman has been sidelined for most of the season with a knee injury after he underwent cartilage restoration surgery in the offseason. Pedroia saw action in just three games for Boston before heading back to the disabled list and getting shut down for the remainder of the campaign.

Although the 35-year-old said he expects to be 100 percent for next season, he’s shifted his focus to October and helping Boston get those 11 wins come October.

“That’s why I am here,” Pedroia said via MassLive’s Christopher Smith. “Absolutely. They know what I bring on a daily basis. And all of my teammates know what I have to go through right now during my rehab to be able to get back to 100 percent. But I put that on hold for what we’re trying to accomplish together.”

Pedroia certainly has plenty of playoff experience, both with winning and losing, and knows he can help the team stay focused, even if things aren’t going their way during the upcoming American League Division Series.

“There’s going to be times where they’re 0-for-8, 0-for-9 but your biggest at-bat is your next at-bat,” he said. “You’ve got to stay focused on that.”

Although Pedroia won’t be suiting up to take the field in October, it sounds like he still will have a leadership role by helping guide the team to a deep postseason run.

