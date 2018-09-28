Nathan Eovaldi Hasn’t ‘Heard Anything Yet’ About Red Sox’s Playoff Rotation

Playoff baseball is right around the corner.

The Boston Red Sox will begin their quest for the World Series title Oct. 5 at Fenway Park against the winner of the Wild Card game between the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees.

While it’s assumed Chris Sale will get Game 1 and David Price will pitch Game 2, it’s up in the air who will get the ball for Game 3. If Boston plays the Yankees, then Game 3 will take place at Yankee Stadium. And one pitcher who’s done well against the Bronx Bombers this season is Nathan Eovaldi.

Since being acquired by the Sox in July, the right-hander has given up five hits, no earned runs and struck out nine over 14 innings of work. But even though this weekend’s rotation against New York likely points to a Game 3 start for the pitcher, he said even he’s unsure what the postseason plan is.

“I haven’t heard anything yet, officially, about what I’ll be doing playoff-wise,” Eovaldi said during an appearance on Sirius XM’s MLB Network Radio. “I (have) the one more start this Saturday. So I’m trying to focus on that one.”

With the righty pitching Saturday and Rick Porcello pitching in Sunday’s regular season finale, it certainly seems as if Eovaldi is slated to make the start, especially if he dominates his final outing and the Red Sox end up playing the Yankees in the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images