Tom Brady Posts Simple Message On Instagram Ahead Of Patriots-Dolphins

It’s tough to say that a Week 4 game is a must-win, but the New England Patriots sure would benefit big time from a victory Sunday.

The 1-2 Pats will host the 3-0 Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, with the Patriots looking to avoid one of their worst starts in the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era.

Belichick said during his weekly interview on WEEI on Monday that what was “really concerning” to him was the Patriots’ lack of execution, and it appears Brady feels the same way.

In the Pats quarterback’s weekly Instagram post on the eve of a game, Brady’s caption on his photo simply read: “Execute.” The post came with a photo that also featured the simple message, plus photos of him, his teammates and a shot of the Boston skyline.

You can view the post here.

There’s no questioning that the Patriots often are one of the most well-prepared teams in the NFL, but the execution this season clearly has been lacking. However, that shortcoming sounds like it was a point of emphasis heading into the weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports