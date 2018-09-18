Why Stephen A. Smith Doesn’t Believe Patriots Are Good For Josh Gordon

The New England Patriots need an explosive receiver, and trading for Josh Gordon might be just what the doctor ordered.

The question, though, is whether Josh Gordon really needs the Patriots?

Many have reacted to Monday’s blockbuster trade by saying the professional, straight-and-narrow environment in New England will be perfect for the embattled star wideout. Stephen A. Smith, however, believes the opposite is true.

“I don’t like it from a Josh Gordon standpoint,” Smith said. ” … The New England Patriots are not in the sensitivity business. And the fact is this guy needs help. Let’s call it what it is: We’ve heard reports emanating out of Cleveland that this man didn’t meet his obligations, that he broke promises to the organization.

” … Well guess what: Going to New England, how is that going to help you, considering his issues? … I don’t think the best situation is for him to be in a professional environment like the New England Patriots, who are no nonsense, who are not about the business of coddling — this guy clearly needs all the help that he can get.”

Smith might have a point. Gordon’s love for football deserves to be questioned, and anything less than 100 percent commitment won’t fly with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Although, Gordon didn’t exactly thrive with the Cleveland Browns, who gave him many second chances, so it’s fair to wonder whether any environment is a good fit for the 27-year-old.

Still, if Gordon somehow can get his head on straight and play up to his potential, he and Tom Brady could be an explosive duo. Gordon reportedly will make his Patriots debut Sunday night against the Detroit Lions.

