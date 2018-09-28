Will Josh Gordon Play Vs. Dolphins? Bill Belichick Offers Vague Response

Josh Gordon was inactive for the New England Patriots’ Week 3 loss against the Detroit Lions due to a lingering hamstring injury.

The polarizing wideout’s work ethic has drawn good reviews from Patriots teammates, and there’s little doubt that a healthy Gordon could help a Patriots’ passing attack that has been anemic during the past two weeks.

New England officially listed the wide receiver as questionable Friday, and head coach Bill Belichick’s report on Gordon’s status was typically vague.

“We’ll see,” Belichick said when asked about Gordon suiting up in Week 4, via ProFootballTalk. “Josh is working hard on and off the field,” Belichick said. “He’s done everything he can do.”

The Patriots traded for Gordon last Monday after the Cleveland Browns finally ran out of patience for the 27-year-old. Gordon reportedly injured his hamstring during a promotional shoot and that was the last straw for the Browns.

New England’s wide receivers struggled to get open against the Lions. A fully healthy Gordon should be able to take the top off a defense and make life easier for Rob Gronkowski and Chris Hogan.

