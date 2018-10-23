NFL Rumors: Patriots Work Out Eight Free Agents But No Running Backs

The running back-needy New England Patriots reportedly spent Tuesday working out … specialists?

The Patriots brought in long snapper Jon Condo, kicker Andrew Franks and punters Jeff Locke and Colton Schmidt, as well as linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz, linebacker Terence Garvin, wide receiver Tanner McEvoy and wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey, for workouts, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Tuesday.

It’s likely the Patriots were working out the specialists to prepare for any injuries that might occur to kicker Stephen Gostkowski, punter Ryan Allen and long snapper Joe Cardona.

Kuntz, a Duquesne product, spent one day on the Patriots’ roster in August 2017. He also has spent time with the Denver Broncos as a long snapper.

Garvin went undrafted out of West Virginia in 2013. He’s played with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington Redskins, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers. He was released by the 49ers last month.

McEvoy went undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2016. He’s spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins. He most recently was on the Saints, who released him from their practice squad Oct. 17.

Yancey was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He was released from the Packers’ practice squad Oct. 16.

Patriots starting running back Sony Michel reportedly is week-to-week with a knee injury, leaving James White and Kenjon Barner as the team’s only two healthy players at the position. The Patriots also have Kenneth Farrow, who started two games with the then-San Diego Chargers in 2016, on their practice squad.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images