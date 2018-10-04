Patriots-Colts Inactives Reaction: Is Julian Edelman Returning Punts?

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots won’t be easing Julian Edelman into the return game in his season debut.

The Patriots cut running back/punt returner Kenjon Barner to make room for Edelman and declared cornerback/punt returner Cyrus Jones inactive Thursday. That means Edelman, coming off a four-game suspension, will not only be playing receiver but also returning punts.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

OL Cole Croston

OL Ted Karras

CB Eric Rowe (groin)

CB Cyrus Jones

DE Geneo Grissom (ankle)

DE Derek Rivers

DE Keionta Davis

Some notes:

— Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle) is active after being listed as questionable. Defensive tackles Danny Shelton (elbow) and Adam Butler (knee), wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring) and tight end Jacob Hollister (chest) also are playing despite being listed as questionable.

— This is the same list of inactives as Week 4 except Hollister is playing and Jones is not. Jones was the Patriots’ punt returner in Weeks 3 and 4. He played limited defensive snaps.

— Croston, Karras, Jones, Rivers and Davis all are healthy scratches.

