Patriots Re-Sign Kenjon Barner To Fill Out Running Back Depth Chart

Rostering only two running backs worked out just fine for the New England Patriots last Thursday night, but it was not a sustainable strategy.

To remedy the situation, the Patriots on Monday re-signed veteran running back/return man Kenjon Barner, who will join Sony Michel and James White on the depth chart ahead of Sunday night’s showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium.

This is Barner’s third stint with New England this season. He also was on the 53-man roster from Sept. 11 to Sept. 19 and from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4, when he was released to make room for previously suspended wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Barner, who was the Philadelphia Eagles’ primary kick/punt returner last season, has played in one game for the Patriots, carrying the ball three times for 11 yards in garbage time during their Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins.

New England’s backfield for last week’s 38-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts consisted of just Michel, White and fullback James Devlin. Michel rushed 18 times for 98 yards and a touchdown, and White caught 10 passes for 77 yards and a score.

Barner, who has been used sparingly on offense since entering the NFL in 2013, took over cornerback Cyrus Jones’ spot on the 53-man roster. Jones, whom the Patriots released Sunday, re-signed with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images