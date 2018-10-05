Patriots Throw Shade At ‘Rival’ Colts On Twitter After 38-24 Win

Every time the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts face off, the question of whether or not the two teams are rivals always emerges.

While some believe Tom Brady and the Patriots continue to desire revenge for the Deflategate saga of yesteryear, others have candidly explained that the game only means a lot to those from Indianapolis.

Well, following the Pats’ 38-24 win over the Colts on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium, New England revealed how it feels about the possibility of a “rivalry” with Indy.

Well said.

Andrew Luck now is 0-5 in his career against the Patriots, and while the Deflategate saga certainly wasn’t nothing, at some point the other team has to win to consider it a rivalry. It also doesn’t hurt if both teams are perennially above .500 and contending for Super Bowls.

For now, only one team checks those boxes.

