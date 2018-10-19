Remember That Time Tom Brady Juked Brian Urlacher? Patriots QB Sure Does

FOXBORO, Mass. — With the New England Patriots set to take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday, Tom Brady spent part of his Friday news conference reminiscing on one of the unlikeliest plays of his illustrious career.

Late in a game against the Bears in 2006, Brady, who’s never been known for his speed or athleticism, scrambled 11 yards for a first down on third-and-9, juking out a Chicago linebacker in the process.

That linebacker was Brian Urlacher, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year at the time and a 2018 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

When asked to recall that famous juke, Brady smiled.

“Yeah, that was a good play,” the 41-year-old quarterback said. “You don’t see too many runs like that from me. Against a Hall of Famer. I’m lucky I didn’t get my head taken off. But yeah, that was pretty memorable. I was pretty jacked up after that. I thought Brian was a great player and had a lot of respect for him and how he played.

(I was) going toward the lighthouse (at Gillette Stadium) and it was third down. Every once in a while, I kind of shake someone, and I got him. Probably won’t ever happen again.”

Asked if that was a play he’ll brag to his grandchildren about, Brady replied: “I’m going to be bragging to everyone about that for a long time.”

Brady, who scrambled 4 yards for a touchdown in last week’s win over the Kansas City Chiefs, has a chance to reach his coveted goal of 1,000 career rushing yards the weekend against Urlacher’s former team. He’s just 17 yards shy, having amassed 983 on 568 carries since entering the NFL in 2000.

During an interview with Westwood One Radio earlier this week, Brady said he’s been working on improving his rushing ability.

