After Game 2 of the American League Division Series, the New York Yankees will hand the ball to Masahiro Tanaka.

The veteran right-hander is scheduled to meet with the media on Friday before his team takes on the Boston Red Sox in Game 1. Yankees manager Aaron Boone also is expected to speak.

Watch the press conferences live here beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images