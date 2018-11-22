Patriots Share Hilarious Thanksgiving Video Inspired By ‘Friends’

The New England Patriots are in the holiday spirit.

Shortly after the sun came up, the Pats shared a pretty creative video wishing its fans a happy Thanksgiving.

Using clips from the sitcom “Friends,” which over its 10 seasons had a good share of memorable Turkey Day episodes, the Patriots floated the faces of Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski over various characters in different scenes.

Enjoy:

Happy Thanksgiving from a few of your 𝙁●𝙍●𝙄●𝙀●𝙉●𝘿●𝙎 pic.twitter.com/8HJQHWWfyk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 22, 2018

Well done.

While it’s not uncommon for pro sports franchises to share posts like this on holidays, this version from the Pats may take the cake.

And once they’re done with their feasts, New England will gear up for a Sunday afternoon tilt with the New York Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports