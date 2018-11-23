Rex Ryan Relives ‘Butt Fumble’ Game In Fantastic ESPN Retrospective Video

Sometimes, it’s just this simple: “The keyword is the butt. The quarterback smashed his face into the offensive lineman’s butt.”

Those are the words of Dave Blezow, the associate sports editor of the New York Post, reliving one of the most infamous moments in professional sports history: The Butt Fumble.

It’s hard to believe it’s already been six years since New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez face-planted into the butt cheeks of then-Jets offensive lineman Brandon Moore on Thanksgiving night in front of a national TV audience.

Running into another dude’s butt would be bad enough, but Sanchez fumbling the ball, allowing New England Patriots safety Stephen Gregory to scoop it up and score a touchdown amid a Patriots rump, er romp, made it all a nightmare scenario for Sanchez and the Jets.

In a recent video, ESPN looked back at the crazy play with some of the folks involved and with some of the people who helped turn the play into one of the most unforgettable sports bloopers we’ve ever seen.

“This is a s—– discussion,” former Jets head coach Rex Ryan said, perhaps intending the pun. “Not one of my prouder moments.”