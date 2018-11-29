Saints Vs. Cowboys Live Stream: Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Game Online

The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday can take a big step forward in claiming the NFC East lead, but they’ve got a pretty tall task in front of them.

Dallas will welcome the NFC’s top-seeded squad in the New Orleans Saints to AT&T Stadium for what promises to be an exciting clash. At 6-5, the Cowboys trail the Washington Redskins for the division lead only by the tiebreaker, and with Alex Smith done for the season, they can make a big push for the division crown by stringing together some wins.

The Saints, meanwhile, have been thoroughly dominant all season, led largely by their remarkably efficient offense.

Here’s how and when to watch Saints vs. Cowboys:

When: Thursday, Nov. 29, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images