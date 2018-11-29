Sony Michel Reacts To Increase In Explosive Plays In Patriots Offense

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots running back Sony Michel had his best performance of the season Sunday thanks in large part to an increase in explosive plays.

Michel had runs of 33 and 31 yards in the Patriots’ 27-13 win over the New York Jets. They were two of Michel’s three longest runs of the season and among four runs of over 20 yards in his rookie campaign.

Michel registered, in total, 21 carries for 133 yards with a touchdown. He also added two catches for 12 yards.

Michel said he’s working on creating more big plays, one of his specialties from his college career at Georgia.

“Trying to. That’s the goal, trying to get better each and every week,” Michel said Wednesday. “Because sometimes there are good performances, sometimes they’re bad. Sometimes you just have to be consistent at it, try to have more good than bad.”

Michel also acknowledged he was able to play more free Sunday.

“Yeah, because I know my assignment,” Michel said. “When I’m confident in what I’m doing, I can go out there and just play.”

Michel looked to be feeling good coming off the Patriots’ Week 11 bye. He was removed from the Patriots’ injury report Wednesday. The rookie has only been off the injury report three weeks this season. He has 57 carries for 260 yards with two touchdowns in those three games.

Michel has 127 carries for 586 yards with five touchdowns this season. The 2018 first-round pick must average just 83 yards per game over the last five weeks to be the Patriots’ sixth 1,000-yard rusher of the Bill Belichick-era. The Patriots have had three rookie 1,000-yard rushers in the franchise’s history: John Stephens in 1988, Curtis Martin in 1995 and Robert Edwards in 1998.

