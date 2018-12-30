‘Madden NFL’ Savagely Trolls Tom Brady With Out-Of-Nowhere Instagram Shot

Tom Brady recently put his foot in his (digital) mouth.

The New England Patriots quarterback recently shared a video of his daughter playing football and captioned the post tagging “Madden NFL” and asking, “What’s her arm strength and accuracy rating?” Some random Instagram then chimed in by replying, “idk but her speed is higher than yours.”

And that’s when those in charge of “Madden’s” official Instagram account got involved.

Check this out:

Woah, woah, woah! That’s the G.O.A.T you’re talking to!

Social media might not be the place to pick a fight with Brady. The 41-year-old has shown he has no problem with using Instagram to silence his many haters.

