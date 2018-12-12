Martellus Bennett Drops Song He Recorded After Patriots Won Super Bowl LI

Martellus Bennett is a man of many talents, and he apparently combined a pair of them last year.

Bennett was part of the New England Patriots when they made their improbable comeback against the Atlanta Falcons to win Super Bowl LI. Shortly after, he recorded a rap song about it with a pair of friends entitled “Trophies.”

He shelved the track for quite some time and never made it known that it existed. But in a post Wednesday on Twitter, the retired tight end shared the track, which appropriately has a photo of Tom Brady as the cover art.

The full song, which you can listen to below, came complete with this description on SoundCloud: “I made this song with my friends Keith Jacobs and Franchise Tief right after we won the Super Bowl and never released it. I just came across it and decided to put it out….Was gonna ask Brother Kraft if I could perform it at the ring ceremony but I switched teams and felt it was a little weird. But here it is. Enjoy….TROPHIES”

Be forewarned, it has some NSFW language/content.

Not bad at all.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports