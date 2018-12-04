This Video ‘Tribute’ To Tom Brady’s 1,000 Rushing Yards Is Hysterical

At this point, you know Tom Brady reached the magical feat (eye roll) of eclipsing 1,000 career rushing yards.

Of course, the New England Patriots quarterback isn’t exactly known as a speed demon, and him hitting the 1K mark became something of a joke as he got closer. But since he hit the marker in the Pats’ 24-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, witty tributes have poured out from a number of sources.

But we may have found the best one yet.

During the game broadcast, FOX shared a “tribute” to Brady hitting 1,000, with Barry Sanders being among those to make a cameo in the video. The Checkdown, which is part of the NFL, posted the video shortly after it aired, and it is incredible.

It took Tom Brady only 18 seasons and 12 games to reach 1,000 rushing yards. The Checkdown presents “A Football Life: Run Tommy, Run” featuring NFL Legends. #TB1K pic.twitter.com/EWlkWZkc1F — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 2, 2018

Hilarious.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images