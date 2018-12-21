Tom Brady Didn’t Have ‘Much Reaction’ To News Of Josh Gordon’s Suspension

FOXBORO, Mass. — Losing his top wideout didn’t garner much of a response from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

“There wasn’t much reaction,” Brady said Friday when asked about his reaction to the news of wide receiver Josh Gordon’s suspension. Gordon received an indefinite ban for violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement under the NFL’s Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Gordon leads the Patriots with 720 receiving yards in just 11 games. His 40 receptions rank fourth on the team, and his three receiving touchdowns rank third.

“We all wish him the best,” Brady said. “I think that’s how we all feel. We want him to do what’s best for him.”

Brady was asked a follow-up on if Gordon’s suspension came as a shock.

“I certainly appreciate all of his efforts and hard work,” Brady said. “I just didn’t have much of a reaction. I’m just focused on what I have to do and that’s kind of the way it’s been all year.”

Brady said he had “no idea” if there was any indication that something was wrong with Gordon before the receiver announced his leave from the team to focus on mental health Thursday morning.

“I showed up. I heard just like everyone else,” Brady said.

Brady wouldn’t reveal if he’s contacted Gordon since Thursday morning.

“Those are all very personal things,” Brady said. “I’ll keep those to myself.”

Patriots seem unsure of how to support Gordon through his suspension and mental health issues.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images