Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Watch Bruins Erase Two-Goal Deficit Vs. Coyotes With Three Quick Tallies

by on Tue, Dec 11, 2018 at 8:38PM

The Boston Bruins were lacking in energy through the first and part of the second period against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, but that changed in a big way.

Trailing 2-0, the B’s rattled off three straight goals in less than two minutes. Danton Heinen pulled Boston within one at 8:40, then David Pastrnak leveled things at 9:13. Brad Marchand added the exclamation point at 11:31, scoring the go-ahead goal.

To see the three tallies, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2017-2018 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties