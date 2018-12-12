Watch Bruins Erase Two-Goal Deficit Vs. Coyotes With Three Quick Tallies

The Boston Bruins were lacking in energy through the first and part of the second period against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, but that changed in a big way.

Trailing 2-0, the B’s rattled off three straight goals in less than two minutes. Danton Heinen pulled Boston within one at 8:40, then David Pastrnak leveled things at 9:13. Brad Marchand added the exclamation point at 11:31, scoring the go-ahead goal.

To see the three tallies, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images