Wild Stat Proves Tom Brady Should’ve Hit 1,000 Rushing Yards Long Ago

FOXBORO, MASS. — Tom Brady (finally) reached 1,000 career rushing yards Sunday — and that’s great.

In reality, however, the New England Patriots quarterback should’ve hit the milestone years ago.

Brady scampered five yards during the first quarter of his team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, giving him exactly 1,000 rushing yards for his career. Shortly after, ESPN’s Mike Reiss shared this fascinating stat about how many yards Brady has lost due to kneel-downs:

On Tom Brady/1,000 rushing yards, @ESPNStatsInfo has tracked "kneels" since 2006. And since 2006, Brady has lost 160 yards due to kneels. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 2, 2018

Lining up in victory formation has its drawbacks, apparently.

Let’s be honest: The hype surrounding Brady’s “quest” for 1,000 was a bit absurd. All NFL fans (well, non-Patriots fans) can do is hope the 41-year-old doesn’t knee his way back under 1,000, or else everyone is doomed.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images