Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blackhawks Lines, Pairings

The 2019 NHL Winter Classic is here.
The Boston Bruins will ring in the new year by squaring off with the Chicago Blackhawks at historic Notre Dame Stadium. The Bruins will look to build off Saturday’s thrilling overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres, while the Blackhawks are hoping to continue a resurgent stretch that’s seen Patrick Kane and Co. win five of their last six.
Brad Marchand (upper body) will be back in the Boston lineup after sitting out in Buffalo, while Charlie McAvoy (lower body) will miss his second straight game. Tuukka Rask will get the nod in net over Jaroslav Halak.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Tuesday’s Winter Classic in South Bend:
BOSTON BRUINS (21-14-4)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson
Danton Heinen — Sean Kuraly — Chris Wagner
Joakim Nordstrom — Colby Cave — Noel Acciari
Zdeno Chara — Brandon Carlo
Torey Krug — John Moore
Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller
Tuukka Rask
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (15-20-6)
Brandon Saad — Jonathan Toews — Dominik Kahun
Artem Anisimov — Dylan Strome — Patrick Kane
Alex DeBrincat — David Kampf — Dylan Sikura
Brendan Perlini — Marcus Kruger — John Hayden
Duncan Keith — Erik Gustafsson
Gustav Forsling — Brent Seabrook
Carl Dahlstrom — Connor Murphy
Cam Ward
Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP