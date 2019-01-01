Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Blackhawks Lines, Pairings

The 2019 NHL Winter Classic is here.

The Boston Bruins will ring in the new year by squaring off with the Chicago Blackhawks at historic Notre Dame Stadium. The Bruins will look to build off Saturday’s thrilling overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres, while the Blackhawks are hoping to continue a resurgent stretch that’s seen Patrick Kane and Co. win five of their last six.

Brad Marchand (upper body) will be back in the Boston lineup after sitting out in Buffalo, while Charlie McAvoy (lower body) will miss his second straight game. Tuukka Rask will get the nod in net over Jaroslav Halak.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for Tuesday’s Winter Classic in South Bend:

BOSTON BRUINS (21-14-4)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson

Danton Heinen — Sean Kuraly — Chris Wagner

Joakim Nordstrom — Colby Cave — Noel Acciari

Zdeno Chara — Brandon Carlo

Torey Krug — John Moore

Matt Grzelcyk — Kevan Miller

Tuukka Rask

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (15-20-6)

Brandon Saad — Jonathan Toews — Dominik Kahun

Artem Anisimov — Dylan Strome — Patrick Kane

Alex DeBrincat — David Kampf — Dylan Sikura

Brendan Perlini — Marcus Kruger — John Hayden

Duncan Keith — Erik Gustafsson

Gustav Forsling — Brent Seabrook

Carl Dahlstrom — Connor Murphy

Cam Ward

