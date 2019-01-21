Skip Bayless Calls Win Vs. Chiefs Tom Brady’s ‘Greatest Achievement Ever’

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have dealt with the haters and fought off the doubt from many so-called experts in the media this season.

But one media pundit has always had belief in Brady. And after the Patriots topped the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in overtime Sunday night, FS1’s Skip Bayless took to Twitter with some thoughts on the 41-year-old quarterback.

TOM BRADY IS UNBELIEVABLY GREAT — BETTER THAN EVER AT AGE 41. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 21, 2019

The “Undisputed” analyst went on to say that Sunday was Brady’s “greatest achievement ever.”

What Tom Brady just did, throwing to no receiver who can run by anyone, was his greatest achievement ever. He finally has a signature playoff road win. And he's going to his NINTH Super Bowl in spite of a defense that gave up 24 points in the 4th quarter. Honor to watch him. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 21, 2019

Brady certainly was phenomenal late, showing off vintage form on the game-winning drive in OT in which he went 3-for-3 passing on third-down conversions. He finished 30-for-46 passing with 348 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

No one has won more big games than Brady, and Sunday night’s win at a turbulent Arrowhead Stadium certainly is toward the top of memorable moments. But it would be even better if the veteran QB followed it up by winning his sixth ring against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

