Tom Brady Or Bill Belichick? Cris Carter Explains Who’s More Important To Patriots

The debate becomes more relevant each time the Patriots reach the Super Bowl: Is Tom Brady or Bill Belichick more responsible for New England’s dynasty?

Brady and Belichick comprise the most successful quarterback-coach tandem in NFL history, and one could argue the Patriots wouldn’t have five championships — or nine Super Bowl appearances — without both of them in tow. Cris Carter explained Tuesday on FS1’s “First Things First,” however, why he believes Belichick is “far more important” to the Patriots than Brady.

At the end of the day, the whole argument doesn’t mean much, although it makes for a fascinating discussion. And it’s even less important with Brady and Belichick downplaying the friction that reportedly once existed between them on the heels of New England defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The reality is Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time and Belichick is the greatest coach of all time. The result has been an unprecedented run of success for the Patriots, who can add to their trophy case (again) in two weeks when they face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images