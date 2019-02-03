Boston Athletes Show Support For Patriots Ahead Of Super Bowl LIII

Super Bowl LIII finally is here and some pretty prominent Boston athletes are showing their support for the New England Patriots.

The Boston Red Sox know a thing or two about beating Los Angeles after defeating the Dodgers in the 2018 World Series. David Price, David Ortiz and Steve Pearce have voiced their support for the Patriots and are pretty excited for the game.

Gameday. — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) February 3, 2019

Even Red Sox head coach Alex Cora sent his best wishes to Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Don’t think the Boston Celtics are missing out on any of the action. Al Horford arrived to TD Garden wearing a “Beat LA” T-shirt with the Patriots logo on it. The Celtics have their own match-up with the Oklahoma City Thunder at 2 p.m. ET.

The Boston Bruins are having a little fun as well. The B’s took on the Capitals in Washington and they too showed their love for the Pats prior to their game.

The first completion of the day #EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/KEvCpHOmlI — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 3, 2019

David Pastrnak will absolutely be rooting on the Patriots tonight after a huge win over the Washington Capitals.

It certainly seems that most Boston athletes will be sitting on the couch tonight cheering the Patriots on to victory.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images