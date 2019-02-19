Bruins Wrap: Boston Wins Sixth Straight In Thrilling 6-5 OT Victory Vs. Sharks

It wasn’t easy, but the Boston Bruins won their sixth straight game Monday night.

The San Jose Sharks looked destined to win when Joe Thornton netted the go-ahead goal in the third, but some late heroics from Chris Wagner tied the game at 5-5 to send the game to overtime. San Jose controlled the opening minutes of OT, but it was Charlie McAvoy who sealed the 6-5 victory for the Black and Gold.

Torey Krug, Zdeno Chara, Karson Kuhlman, Jake DeBrusk, Wagner and McAvoy all accounted for Boston’s goals, while Joe Pavelski and Thornton (three goals) had the tallies for the Sharks. The offense appeared to disappear midway through the second period for the B’s, as the club put just seven shots on net between the middle and third frame.

Tuukka Rask turned away 33 shots while Martin Jones stopped 14 after allowing three first-period goals.

With the win, the Bruins improved to 35-17-8, while the Sharks slipped to 36-17-8.

Here’s how it all went down.

THREE-GOAL FIRST

It certainly was a thrilling beginning to the period, as the game went end-to-end and featured just two whistles in the first 10 minutes and featured three Boston goals.

The Bruins looked as if they jumped out to 1-0 lead when the puck appeared to cross the red line, but was ruled no goal.

Boston went on its first power play at with 9:04 left in the first period when Tomas Hertl was whistled for a high-stick call on Sean Kuraly. Evander Kane went on a breakaway but his wrist shot pinged off the post and the game remained scoreless.

The Sharks killed off the penalty, but went right back on the kill after Kane drew a high-sticking call of his own and the Bruins weren’t going to let this one go to waste. David Krejci passed to Krug who sent an absolute laser from the point to passed Jones for the 1-0 lead.

Boston would double its lead before the period came to a close when Chara lit the lamp for his 199th time in his career with a rocket that Jones never had a chance at.

Kuhlman got in on the scoring fun in the final two minutes of the opening stanza with his first NHL goal. Krejci flipped the puck from one end of the ice to the other before Jake DeBrusk slid a pass in front of the net that Kuhlman put by Jones for the 3-0 advantage.

The Sharks wouldn’t go into the second period scoreless, however. Joe Thornton put his team on the board with two seconds left to cut Boston’s lead to 3-1.

Both teams had eight shots on net heading into the second.

SHARK ATTACK

Boston found itself on the penalty kill just 1:40 into the middle period when Kevan Miller went to the box for a delay of game and San Jose took full advantage. Brent Burns ripped a shot that was tipped in by Pavelski to bring the Sharks within one.

The Bruins had a chance to double their lead when the team went on their third power play of the game and did just that thanks to DeBrusk continuing his hot streak. David Backes kicked the puck away from the boards which led to Danton Heinen dishing the puck to the winger who netted his fourth goal in as many games to give the Black and Gold a 4-2 edge.

Thornton brought the Sharks within a goal with his second tally of the game with 3:57 left in the period when he gathered a loose puck at the post and tapped it by Rask.

Boston again went on the power play with 1:29 left in the middle frame, but it was the Sharks that found twine thanks to a Logan Couture penalty shot. Couture deeked out Krug to go on the breakaway before getting denied at the goal line. The goal horn sounded, but was ruled no goal and he was given a shorthanded opportunity and tied the game 4-4 with 24 seconds left in the second.

San Jose controlled most of the period with 14 shots on net compared to Boston’s four. The Sharks also scored three goals before heading into the third.

JUMBO JOE HAT TRICK

The Bruins were shorthanded just 1:57 into the third period when a delay of game was called, but successfully killed it off despite some early chances for the Sharks.

The B’s struggled mightily to begin the final frame, failing to put a shot on net for more than 20 minutes. And even though they generated some offense in the second half of the third, it was Thornton once again who found the back of the net. With 6:28 remaining, Thornton broke the tie with his first hat trick in eight-plus years to give the Sharks their first lead of the night.

Wagner tied the game with just 1:49 left on the clock, but it looked as if it was going to get overturned after replay showed what appeared to be the Walpole, Mass. native swatting the puck by Jones with his stick above the post.

The goal held and the game needed sudden death to decide who would come away with the two points.

MCAVOY WINS IT

With just over a minute left to play, McAvoy netted the game-winning goal after Krejci and DeBrusk passed off the puck to the 21-year-old to complete the tic-tac-toe goal for Boston’s sixth straight win.

UP NEXT

Boston continues its West Coast road trip Wednesday when it takes on the Vegas Golden Knights. Puck drop from T-Mobile Arena is set for 10 p.m. ET.

